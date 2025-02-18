EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s Suryavanshi co-star Sheeba Akashdeep talks about his ‘perfect’ advice to her for marriage

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not only a talented actor but also a genuinely good human being and a loyal friend, known for going to great lengths for those he cares about. Recently, Sheeba Akashdeep, his Suryavanshi co-star, opened up about the ‘perfect’ marriage advice he gave her, proving once again why he’s so much more than just a superstar.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sheeba Akashdeep opened up about her bond with Salman Khan, saying, “I was very good friends with him. In fact, when I took Akash to meet him and said, ‘This is the guy I want to marry’, he was very happy for me.”

She added, “He has done a lot of shows with him. So he said, ‘Itna acha hai and it’s okay. You’ve tried your best and your husband tried to make Rangeela for you, Miss 420, nahi hua na. (It didn’t work). Abhi kar le chup chaap shaadi’.” (Now just go ahead and quietly get married.)

She continued, "So that was very sound advice. I was extremely young, but it was the perfect advice because how much can you push that card uphill?"

Meanwhile, after generating excitement among fans with its announcement poster and teaser, the makers of Sikandar are all set to reveal the official poster today, February 18, 2025. Salman Khan recently confirmed the poster release on the birthday of producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Salman wished Sajid a happy birthday, sharing a playful picture of him feeding cake to the producer. Teasing the celebration, the Tiger 3 star also shared the exciting news of the upcoming poster drop, writing, "Happy Bday Grandson. Looking forward to the poster reveal at 3:33 pm."

Sikandar is one of Sajid Nadiadwala's most ambitious projects, made on a grand scale. Written and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar, with music composed by Pritam. The highly anticipated actioner is slated for a theatrical release on March 28, 2025, just in time for Eid al-Fitr.