EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh’s friendship with Sheeba Akashdeep ended due to TRAGIC reason, claims actress

Sheeba Akashdeep once shared a close bond with her Suryavanshi co-star Amrita Singh and actor Saif Ali Khan. However, their friendship took a tragic turn and completely fell apart. Recently, Sheeba revealed the heartbreaking reason behind their fallout—Saif’s dog killed her pet. Devastated by the incident, she walked away from their friendship and never saw them again.

Sheeba Akashdeep, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, opened up about the heartbreaking reason behind her fallout with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She revealed, “Toh hua yeh ki hum dost the, hum neighbours bhi the, same bungalow complex mein rehte the and issi doraan hua yeh ki unke dog ne mere dog ko maar diya galti se.” (So, what happened was that we were friends, we were also neighbors, living in the same bungalow complex. And during this time, his dog accidentally killed my dog).

She added, “Toh uss din ke baad meri baat-cheet band hogayi. Mera itna dil tut gaya and you are also very volatile at that time. A couple of times after that when he met, he told my husband ‘kya wo kabhi forgive nahi karegi kya?’” (After that day, I completely stopped talking. My heart broke so much, and you are also very volatile at that time. A couple of times after that, when he met my husband, he asked, ‘Will she never forgive me?’).

Sheeba continued, “But uss time aesa dil tut gaya tha ki mein wo ghar bhi bech ke nikal gayi uss complex se immediately. Overnight I walked off. I said I can’t live here anymore. Wo mera favorite dog tha. So that’s kind of we lost touch.” (But at that time, my heart was so shattered that I sold the house and left the complex immediately. Overnight, I walked off. I said I can’t live here anymore. He was my favorite dog. So that’s kind of how we lost touch).

On the work front, Sheeba Akashdeep was last seen in Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in lead roles. The film hit theaters on October 10, 2024, and is now available to stream on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his next project, Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins, where he will share screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat. The film also features Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in key roles.