EXCLUSIVE: Sanya Malhotra in talks for Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur; Read Deets

Pinkvilla had recently reported that Fatima Sana Shaikh will star in director Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which will feature Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. We now have a new update on this much awaited film. We have learnt that actress Sanya Malhotra too has been approached to play a pivotal role in this Ronnie Screwvala production.

“Sanya’s role is extremely important to the script, and she has really liked her part. The makers are in an advanced stage of discussions,” informs a source close to the development. Interestingly, this will be Fatima and Sanya’s third film together. After winning accolades for their performance in the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, the two were also a part of Anurag Basu’s Ludo. Though they didn’t have any screen time together in the latter. Sam Bahadur is expected to roll next year.

Meghna Gulzar and Ronnie Screwvala first collaborated to make a film on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in 2017, with Vicky coming onboard two years later. The actor had unveiled his look as Sam Manekshaw in 2019. “The swashbuckling general & the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. I feel honoured & proud of getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen. Remembering him on his death anniversary & embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and @RonnieScrewvala,” Vicky had written on Twiter.

Meanwhile, Sanya also has Love Hostel in the pipeline, which also features Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. Vicky too has an interesting line up of films ahead including, Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. His The Immortal Ashwatthama has been put on hold for now.

