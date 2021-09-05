EXCLUSIVE: Fatima Sana Shaikh to feature in Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal; Read Deets

In 2017, it was first reported that filmmakers Meghna Gulzar and Ronnie Screwvala will collaborate to make a film on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and almost two years later it was revealed that Vicky Kaushal will play the titular role in the film. In April this year, the movie also got its title. “The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Samबहादुर. On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. #SamBahadur,” Vicky wrote on Instagram.

Pinkvilla now has a new update on this much awaited film. We have learnt that Fatima Sana Shaikh will feature in this Meghna Gulzar directorial. “Fatima has been approached to play a pivotal role in Sam Bahadur, and she has really liked the part. The makers and the actress are presently in advanced talks, and the conversation should be formalised soon. Meanwhile, the pre-production work on the film is on, and is expected to roll early next year,” informs a source close to the development.

Vicky’s first look as Sam Manekshaw was unveiled in 2019. Along with the picture, Vicky had written on Twitter, “The swashbuckling general & the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. I feel honoured & proud of getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen. Remembering him on his death anniversary & embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and @RonnieScrewvala.”

Meanwhile, Vicky’s The Immortal Ashwatthama with producer Screwvala has been put on hold for now. Vicky also has Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

