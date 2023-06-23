EXCLUSIVE: Tiger 3 first cut locked; Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif begin to dub for the YRF Spy Universe film

In January 2023, Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan shattered all existing box office records and continued the blockbuster streak of the YRF Spy Universe. The Siddharth Anand directorial raised the stakes of the Spy Universe as it became the first in the 4 films old universe to emerge as an all-time grosser. Exactly 11 months after Pathaan, this Diwali will see the return of Salman Khan as Tiger in Tiger 3. The film has been shot exquisitely at varied locations across the globe and is touted to be the most expensive film in the universe.

Tiger 3 first cut is locked; Salman, Katrina begin dubbing

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that director Maneesh Sharma and producer Aditya Chopra have locked the first cut of their big-ticket Diwali entertainer, Tiger 3. “The first cut of Tiger 3 is locked, and the team is now working to get other aspects of post-production locked. The VFX work is going on in full swing, and the same is the case with the background score. The idea is to create the grandest action film in Indian Cinema, and it’s all work in progress at Yash Raj Films. The team intends to have most of the important aspects ready by August and then dive into the marketing campaign,” revealed a source close to the development.

Katrina Kaif, who plays Zoya in the Tiger Franchise, starts dubbing for the film in a day or two, whereas Salman Khan will get into the zone of dubbing from Monday. “Usually, dubbing work for a film happens a month or two before release, but for Tiger 3, the idea is to have things in place much in advance. Some patch work dubbing, and other things will keep going on, but most of the primary things will be locked by August,” the source added.

Tiger 3 is the 5th film of YRF Spy Universe

Tiger 3 is the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan and is slated to release this Diwali. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Shah Rukh Khan also makes an extended appearance in the film as Pathaan and has already shot for an epic action sequence, costing over Rs 35 crore with Salman Khan earlier this Summer. Much like Tiger in Pathaan, the Pathaan in Tiger sequence is also said to be among the major highlights of Tiger 3. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

