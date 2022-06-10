EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan wraps up Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki 1st schedule; Here’s his shoot plan for June, July

Soon after announcing Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan started shooting for the movie in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio. A large set replicating a village in Punjab was erected, where a major portion of the film is set. They even shot for a larger-than-life, fun number, which was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song shoot went on for four days, and features some unique steps that Acharya is popularly known for. Pinkvilla now has a new update on this much awaited film.

We have heard that SRK has already wrapped up the first schedule of this Hirani directorial. “Shah Rukh and Hirani completed the Mumbai schedule last week, and will leave for the international schedule in July. They will be filming in Budapest and London for around a month, and will finalise the schedule dates soon. Meanwhile, SRK will start shooting for Atlee’s film Jawan by mid-June, and will also complete his portion for Tiger 3 before he leaves for Dunki’s international schedule,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani and his team have already finished the recce for Dunki in Budapest and London, and have finalised their shooting locations. Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan officially announced his film with Atlee on June 4. Along with a poster, SRK wrote on Instagram, “It’s a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!”

