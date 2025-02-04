Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha turns photographer for maasi Shaheen; fans believe she is following her dad's path

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha is absolutely the darling of the family. Her parents and relatives never fail to shower her with affection. Raha recently turned photographer for her maasi (aunt) Shaheen Bhatt, who proudly flaunted the little one’s skills on social media. Fans also believed that Ranbir’s daughter was following his path.

Today, February 4, 2025, Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a black and white picture of herself. Half of Shaheen’s face was visible in the photo. In the caption, she gave the picture credits to her niece Raha Kapoor.

Shaheen Bhatt’s picture clicked by Raha:

Fans couldn’t help but gush over little Raha learning photography just like her father. One person said, “Raha is walking on papa's photography path,” while another wrote, “What rahu pie clicked this pic of her masi.” A user stated, “Awweeeee this is soooo cuteeee,” and another shared, “Raha's gonna have great photography skills.”

One netizen called Raha “Cutest photographer,” and a comment read, “nice , Behind the Camera - Artist in the making.” Many others conveyed their appreciation with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, and Sharvari liked Shaheen’s post.

On her niece’s birthday last year, Shaheen penned a special note, saying, “Raha - my sweet, silly, kind baby girl - everything you touch turns to happiness. I love you more than you will ever know. Happy Birthday my little bean.”

Advertisement

While Raha might be following her dad in photography, the little munchkin’s bond with her mother is equally special. A few days ago, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the private airport in Mumbai as they departed with their daughter.

In a video shared by the paparazzi, Ranbir was seen carrying Raha in his arms as they entered the airport. She kept looking at Alia, who was walking behind them. She continuously extended her hand to her mom and then went into her arms.

Watch the video here!

The trio was in Thailand last month to celebrate the New Year 2025. They were accompanied by their family members, including Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and more.