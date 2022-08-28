EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Sethupathi charges Rs 21 crore to come on board Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s Jawan

The Atlee directed Jawan fronted by Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most awaited Indian films of 2022. It features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist with Nayanthara as the female lead. Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover also play key roles in this action-packed entertainer, which is currently been shot in Chennai. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Vijay Sethupathi has charged Rs 21 crore to come on board this Pan India film.

“This is the maximum that Sethupathi has charged for a feature film till date and the hike in fees has come post the tremendous appreciation he got for his performance in Vikram. While he was in talks for Jawan for a while now, the paperwork happened post the thunderous success of Vikram. He has upped his fees from Rs 15 crore to Rs 21 crore for Jawan,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the actor will have a menacing presence in this Atlee directorial. “He had to leave two films to be a part of this one. But the character is so powerful that he didn’t mind letting go off other projects. Atlee has churned out a role that got Vijay very excited,” the source added.

Over the years, we have heard stories of how Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most large-hearted producers of Indian Cinema. While it’s a norm to bargain on the rates of actors, SRK got Vijay Sethupathi on board without any further discussion on the remuneration. “Shah Rukh Khan is someone who respects talents and feels that every actor deserves to be paid handsomely. Vijay is one of the most credible actors of Indian cinema, and he didn’t want to put anyone in an awkward scenario by asking for some sort of discount. In-fact, he told one of his associates of how Vijay is kind enough to do the film and by reworking on his dates,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently wrapped up shooting for her cameo in Jawan. Buzz is, the actress has shot for some conversational scene and also a song choreographed by Farah Khan. As the film features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, Deepika is said to playing the role of the wife of the older characters. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more Jawan updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar returns as Jagdishwar Mishra in Jolly LLB 3; Filming begins 2023