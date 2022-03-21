EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Sethupathi, producer Shibu Thameens reunite for an action-drama; Expected to roll by mid-2022

Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey starrer Shibu Thameens produced Mumbaikar is one of the most awaited films of the year, and is expected to release in May. Pinkvilla has now learnt that Sethupathi and Thameens are reuniting for another film, which will be made in Tamil and Hindi. Arumuga Kumar who has worked with Sethupathi in the past will be directing this one.

“Vijay Sethupathi and Arumuga Kumar have been discussing this project for a long time, and are finally ready to roll with it. It will be an action-drama, which will be mounted on a huge scale. Shibu Thameens is happy to back the project as a producer. It will be shot in a 70 days schedule, and is expected to start by mid of this year. Logistics and other pre-production formalities are presently being worked out,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, this two-hero project will also feature another big actor from the Hindi film space. “The makers are in conversation with a few actors and will zero down on one soon. This will be a pan India film, major portions of which will be shot in North India. The recce for which will begin soon,” adds the source.

Meanwhile, Sethupathi is presently busy with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, which also features Katrina Kaif and Sanjay Kapoor. After wrapping up the Mumbai schedule, the thriller will be shot in Pune. He also has filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming web series in the pipeline with Shahid Kapoor.

