EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Bhardwaj reveals plans of making Tabu starrer Khufiya into a franchise; shares details

Khufiya, the spy thriller is one of the most anticipated movies as it reunites the iconic duo of Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu. The cast of the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal. The film is inspired by real-life events and is based on a book, Escape to Nowhere, written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan. Ahead of the release of the film, Bhardwaj and Tabu sat for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla where they talked about Khufiya, their equation that began with Maachis, and also revealed plans of making Tabu starrer Khufiya into a franchise.

Vishal Bhardwaj reveals plans of making franchise of Tabu starrer Khufiya

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, director Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu were asked if they have anything in store already that they are discussing, to which Bhardwaj revealed that they are planning to make Khufiya into a franchise.

The director added, "Hum log Khufiya ko franchise karna chahte hai. And KM (Krishna Mehra, role of Tabu in Khufiya) ko hum ek franchise character banana chahte hai. So we keep on making Khufiya every year."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Khufiya, the spy thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj is set to release on 5th October exclusively on Netflix. The story of Khufiya follows an R&AW operative, Krishna Mehra, who is assigned a crucial mission that finds her torn between her dual identities as a spy and a lover. Announcing the same, Tabu shared a confusing yet interesting teaser in which she is seen asking her colleague to zoom in on the screen, as she wants to read what is written on the paper. The teaser shows the text ‘Top Secret. Khufiya. 5th October 2023,” written on it.

She captioned her post, “Kuch raaz, raaz hi rahe to behtar hai. But not this one."

Meanwhile, Tabu was last seen in Bholaa, co-starring Ajay Devgn, and Kuttey, along with Arjun Kapoor. Apart from Khufiya, she will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: Khufiya trailer OUT: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi's intriguing story offers glimpse into ‘world of spies'