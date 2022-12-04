EXCLUSIVE: Will Kajol team up with Ajay Devgn for a Rohit Shetty film? Here’s what the actress has to say

In an Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol extensively spoke about her film Salaam Venky, and her views on films. The actress also opened up on collaborating with her hubby Ajay Devgn for a comedy film. Read on...

Kajol , the popular actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Salaam Venky . The highly anticipated project, which is helmed by actress-filmmaker Revathy, features the actress in the role of a middle-class woman who is on a mission for her ailing son. As reported earlier, Kajol intends to be choosy in her acting career, and only commits to a film when she is fully convinced about every aspect of the project.

Will Kajol team up with Ajay Devgn for a Rohit Shetty film?

When she was asked whether she would like to team up with her hubby Ajay Devgn for a comedy film directed by hitmaker Rohit Shetty, Kajol had a hilarious reply. " I will ask Gopal," said the actress, referring to Ajay's character in the Golmaal series. Later, the actress elaborated on her take on joining hands with the Drishyam 2 star for a project.

"If we work together, it would have to be on something that is deserving of both of us. Both of us think like that, about each other. And if a comedy film is coming to us, it will have to come from a third person. We are definitely not going to think about doing a comedy film with each other," said Kajol.

Kajol about Ajay Devgn's humour sense

Interestingly, the talented actress thinks that her National award-winner husband's humour sense is just 'okay'. "I don't think he is funny like that. Real life mein itne funny toh nahi hai," quipped Kajol.

