‘My decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was...': Paresh Rawal breaks silence on exit from upcoming movie with Akshay Kumar

In a surprising and emotional update, fans of the Hera Pheri franchise received some unexpected news. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed that he will not be a part of Hera Pheri 3. The film stars Akshay Kumar. Paresh Rawal, who brought the beloved character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte to life, shared the news in a recent tweet. He also clarified why he made the decision.

The tweet read, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director."

See Paresh Rawal's tweet here:

In a short statement given to Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal reportedly confirmed his departure from Hera Pheri 3, simply stating that the news was true.

As per a source cited by the portal, the actor's exit was allegedly due to creative differences with the film’s makers. The insider claimed that these differences prompted Rawal to step away from the project

Meanwhile, in an interview with Lallantop last month, Paresh Rawal referred to his iconic Hera Pheri character as a "gale ka fanda" (a noose around the neck). He shared that after the release of the first film, he approached filmmakers like Vishal Bhardwaj and R. Balki in pursuit of diverse and refreshing roles, indicating his desire to break away from being typecast.

Rawal’s depiction of Baburao, the eccentric, bumbling landlord with trademark thick glasses and unforgettable one-liners, remains one of cinema’s most iconic characters. Over time, Baburao has evolved into a pop culture legend, regularly featured in viral memes and GIFs.

His on-screen chemistry with Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Shyam (Suniel Shetty) played a key role in making Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri timeless comedy classics.

Following Welcome actor's exit, fans are perplexed about whether another star will replace him or how the makers will carry the plot with Baburao.

