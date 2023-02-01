Box Office: YRF dominates biggest single day list of all time with Pathaan, War & Thugs of Hindostan
With Pathaan, Yash Raj Films now hold the record for the most number of highest single box office days among Hindi version of films.
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand is rocking at the box office with first week takings of around Rs. 316.5 cr nett in India for the Hindi version alone. In its first extended weekend alone, the film had four days where it managed to cross the Rs. 50 cr nett threshold. It is the first time a Hindi film or a Hindi version of a film has crossed Rs. 50 cr nett, four times in its run. With Pathaan, YRF now dominates the list of highest single day box office numbers, occupying 6 spots in the top 7.
Yash Raj Films has always been a home to big box office grossers in India as well as internationally. Over the years, many of their films have broken into the list of biggest single box office days. Veer Zaara, on its second day, recorded the biggest box office day among Hindi films. Dhoom 2, Dhoom 3, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai also had the highest single day numbers among Hindi films. The current list is dominated by Pathaan, which has secured four spots. Apart from KGF: Chapter 2's opening day, War and Thugs Of Hindostan's opening day also secures a spot in this prestigious list. Incidentally, both Thugs Of Hindostan and War once topped this list, which is currently topped by Pathaan.
The Biggest Single Days Of All Time At The Box Office In India (Hindi Version) Are As Follows:
Pathaan - Day 2 - ₹ 68cr
Pathaan - Day 5 - ₹ 58cr
Pathaan - Day 1 - ₹ 55cr
KGF Chapter 2 - Day 1 - ₹ 52.40cr
Pathaan - Day 4 - ₹ 51.50cr
WAR - Day 1 - ₹ 50.61cr
Thugs Of Hindostan - Day 1- ₹ 48.22cr
YRF has another biggie that is part of their very bankable spy universe and is scheduled to release later this year, Tiger 3. In all probability, we may see Tiger 3 occupying a couple of spots in the list too. YRF is taking their spy universe very seriously, now, and the makers are discussing various permutations and combinations which can help make the YRF Spy Universe an even greater and stronger force to reckon. In the success bash of Pathaan, director cryptically announced Pathaan 2 and Shah Rukh Khan also confirmed that he would be a part of the film, whenever it goes on floors. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such box office articles, news and gossips.
