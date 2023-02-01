Box Office: YRF dominates biggest single day list of all time with Pathaan, War & Thugs of Hindostan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand is rocking at the box office with first week takings of around Rs. 316.5 cr nett in India for the Hindi version alone. In its first extended weekend alone, the film had four days where it managed to cross the Rs. 50 cr nett threshold. It is the first time a Hindi film or a Hindi version of a film has crossed Rs. 50 cr nett, four times in its run. With Pathaan, YRF now dominates the list of highest single day box office numbers, occupying 6 spots in the top 7.

Yash Raj Films has always been a home to big box office grossers in India as well as internationally. Over the years, many of their films have broken into the list of biggest single box office days. Veer Zaara, on its second day, recorded the biggest box office day among Hindi films. Dhoom 2, Dhoom 3, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai also had the highest single day numbers among Hindi films. The current list is dominated by Pathaan, which has secured four spots. Apart from KGF: Chapter 2's opening day, War and Thugs Of Hindostan's opening day also secures a spot in this prestigious list. Incidentally, both Thugs Of Hindostan and War once topped this list, which is currently topped by Pathaan.