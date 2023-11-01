Koffee With Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he gifted his iconic Barsaat sunglasses to son Aaryaman Deol

The second episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 will be graced by the famous sibling duo, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The Deol brothers are set to share interesting insights on the talk show. The promo has already offered a sneak peek into the episode. Now Pinkvilla has gained another exclusive insight into the details of their conversation. The episode will be offering Bobby revealing gifting his iconic Barsaat sunglasses to his son Aaryaman Deol.

Bobby Deol shares son Aaryaman's reaction to receiving Barsaat sunglasses

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that viewers can expect a blend of engaging and heartfelt conversations as the second episode delves into a heartwarming event between Bobby Deol and his son Aaryaman Deol. The Animal actor revealed that he gifted his iconic Barsaat sunglasses to his son.

During the show, Bobby shared what his son said after receiving the sunglasses. Aaryaman said, "He (Bobby) has actually gifted me his iconic Barsaat sunglasses which I keep so carefully that I never wear it. But it's just with me and it's one of the things that he has handed down to me that I really cherish.”

We also got to know another conversation that will be unfolding at the show. The friendship saga between Sunny and Salman Khan will be revealed. Bobby will share insights into Salman's pivotal role in securing him a part in Race 3.

During the show, Bobby shared, "Salman told me, 'Dekh jab mera career thik nahi chal raha tha, main tere bhai ke peeth pad chad gaya tha, main aage badha, main Sanjay Dutt ke peeth par chad gaya, main aage badha' (Salman told me, 'Look, when my career wasn't going well, I climbed on your brother's back, I moved forward, I climbed on Sanjay Dutt's back, I moved forward)."

The Barsaat actor continued, “We call each other mamu. Toh maine usko bola, 'Mamu, toh mujhe tere peeth par chadhne de na (So I told him, 'Mamu, let me climb on your back’). So, then he remembered that, and a couple of years later, I got a phone call from him and he said, 'Mamu shirt utarega, I said haan mamu main kuch bhi karunga' (He said, 'Mamu, will you take off your shirt?' I replied, 'Yes, Mamu, I'll do anything'). So, that's how I got Race."



Meanwhile, the second episode of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 8 will premiere on November 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.

