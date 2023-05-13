Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what Manish Malhotra has designed for the actress

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are getting engaged today, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla yesterday, Pari’s aunt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Dr. Madhu Chopra had expressed her excitement about the big day. “I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings,” she had said. Now, as Parineeti and Raghav gear up for the ceremony, which is expected to begin at around 5 pm, Pinkvilla has some deets on the actress’ stunning outfit for the day.

“Parineeti was very sure of what she wanted to wear, and when she shared the idea with Manish he loved it too. He has created an elegant, classy and subtle outfit, with a soft pretty colour, which will complement Raghav’s attire too. Manish and Pari have been discussing the outfit for a few days now, and when she saw it for the first time recently, she absolutely loved it,” informs a source in the know.

Manish Malhotra too has reached Delhi, and at the airport was bombarded with questions about Parineeti’s outfit. However, the ace designer didn’t reveal any details and just said, “Aap khud dekh lena.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas also reached the Capital earlier this morning to be a part of the celebrations, minus hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On the work front

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Code Name: Tiranga, and in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa. Reportedly, she will next be seen in Shiddat 2 with Sunny Kaushal.

