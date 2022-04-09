Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Actress’ cousin Smilie Suri reacts: ‘They make an amazing pair’

After many speculations around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, it is now finally confirmed that the much-in-love couple is getting married this month in the presence of family and close friends. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the wedding festivities will begin on April 13 and will continue till April 17. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Alia’s actress-cousin Smilie Suri has reacted on the biggest wedding of the year.

While she states that she has no details of the nuptials to share, she is elated for her sister. “(I am) very happy. He (Ranbir Kapoor) seems like a nice guy, and I am of course very very very happy for her. She deserves the best in life. They make an amazing pair,” says Smilie, who had made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with brother Mohit Suri’s action-thriller, Kalyug.

Meanwhile, Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt confirmed the news of the wedding to Bombay Times. “Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance. I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer (laughs). I will be the rakshak at the wedding,” he told the publication.

Furthermore, it was recently reported that Alia and Ranbir will be going to South Africa for their honeymoon, a location they both share a fondness for. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Also Read | Entertainment LIVE Updates: Neetu on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding, Priyanka Chopra on Ukrainian refugees