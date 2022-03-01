Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Shah on playing mother in her 20s, living best time as an actor now

International Women’s Day is around the corner and Pinkvilla is back with a new season of Woman Up to celebrate the special day and for this, who better than talented actor Shefali Shah to sit down with, in our first episode. She doesn’t need an introduction. The actress's powerful acting on-screen and work has always spoken about her. She has worked both in television and Bollywood. Recently, she was seen in a web series Human and once again won the appreciation of many. However, today, she opened up on being an actor and playing mother's role at a young age.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shefali spoke at length on why she chose to play a mother’s role. She played Akshay Kumar’s mother role in Waqt: The Race Against Time. On this, the actress said, “I believe that as an actor, I mean the joy of being an actor, is that you play the roles that you are not. And it could be cast, creed, colour, sex, age and age falls into that same bracket. So I see what the big deal is. That is, what exciting part to be somebody I am not and those were the decisions I took. I did Waqt because I wanted to work with Amit ji and Vipul. And I really loved the script and I loved the role. Before that I did Hasratein. And there wasn't much thinking went into it.”

She also said that she now wants to play her age. Shefali also mentioned that she finds it a waste of time, in regretting things that happened a long time ago. Shefali also spoke about redefining herself as an actor now. “So, Yes I have been working for a very long time. But as everyone knows that I don’t have a long resume but a strong resume. And I have been feeling extremely proud of films that I have been associated with I want to do and I have done. Also, see what happens that you said either you are 18-22 and you are the heroine or after that, they don’t know what to do with women until now. And it took waiting. Initially, it used to bother me but then I realise you know that I rather wait and do something that really excites me. And Delhi crime became a turning point for me. I have always been appreciated and loved but it translated into work. With Delhi Crime all changed because somebody put me out there in the lead and my age bracket, not saying she needs to be a grandmother and I think it evolved. Last year it has been the busiest years of my life. I have never done so much work. Probably, I have done so much work in my career that I did in the last one year,’ she added.

Watch Shefali Shah's full interview here

On the work front, she will be next seen in Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. She also has a pivotal role in Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma starrer Darlings. Shefali has recently received a lot of praise for her role in Human.

