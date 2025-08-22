EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia to lead Ragini MMS 3 EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks for a horror comedy EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee, Fardeen & Ammy Virk reunite EXCLUSIVE: Deepika allots 100 days for Allu Arjun & Atlee's next Coolie (Hindi) Opening Weekend Collections War 2 (Hindi) Opening Weekend Box Office Mahavatar Narsimha races towards Rs 200 crore club Box Office: Coolie jumps to Rs 6.50 crore in Hindi War 2 sees a good jump on Independence Day in Hindi Coolie smashes past Rs 150 crore on day 1

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office 5th Friday: Hombale's animation film continues strong hold, marches towards Rs 200 crore club

Mahavatar Narsimha crossed the Rs 150 crore net mark in Hindi. The movie entered the 5th week with a strong hold and is likely to witness another solid weekend.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Aug 22, 2025 | 11:11 PM IST | 66K
Mahavatar Narsimha
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office 5th Friday (Credits: Hombale Films)

Hombale Films' Mahavatar Narsimha entered the fifth weekend with a bang. The animated movie, directed by Ashwin Kumar, released with almost no buzz; however, it turned out to be a major blockbuster, which no one could have assumed.

Mahavatar Narsimha nets Rs 1.10 crore on 5th Friday, cume crosses Rs 150 crore mark

Based on epic Hindu mythology, Mahavatar Narsimha continues to storm the box office with a phenomenal hold. It opened with Rs 29 crore in week 1, followed by strong Rs 50 crore in the second week. Further, the movie added Rs 48.50 crore in the third week and Rs 21.95 crore in the fourth week.

As per estimates, the animated movie collects Rs 1.10 crore on its 5th Friday, bringing the total cume to Rs 150.55 crore net at the Hindi box office.

Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collections Of Mahavatar Narsimha Are As Under

Weeks/Days

 India Net Collections (Hindi)
Week 1 Rs 29 crore
Week 2 Rs 50 crore
Week 3 Rs 48.50 crore
4th Friday Rs 5.50 crore
4th Saturday Rs 4.95 crore
4th Sunday Rs 5.95 crore
4th Monday Rs 1.50 crore
4th Tuesday Rs 1.75 crore
4th Wednesday Rs 1.20 crore
4th Thursday Rs 1.10 crore
5th Friday Rs 1.10 crore (est.)
Total Rs 150.55 crore in 29 days

Weeks/Days

Note: The collections exclude 3D handling charges

In its glorious box office journey, Mahavatar Narsimha witnessed a face-off with several popular projects- Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, Coolie, War 2, and others. Now, the movie is all set to face Param Sundari next weekend. It will be interesting to see whether it slows down under the Rs 200 crore mark. 

Mahavatar Narsimha In Theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theaters now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or online ticketing applications and websites.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

