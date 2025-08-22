Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office 5th Friday: Hombale's animation film continues strong hold, marches towards Rs 200 crore club

Hombale Films' Mahavatar Narsimha entered the fifth weekend with a bang. The animated movie, directed by Ashwin Kumar, released with almost no buzz; however, it turned out to be a major blockbuster, which no one could have assumed.

Mahavatar Narsimha nets Rs 1.10 crore on 5th Friday, cume crosses Rs 150 crore mark

Based on epic Hindu mythology, Mahavatar Narsimha continues to storm the box office with a phenomenal hold. It opened with Rs 29 crore in week 1, followed by strong Rs 50 crore in the second week. Further, the movie added Rs 48.50 crore in the third week and Rs 21.95 crore in the fourth week.

As per estimates, the animated movie collects Rs 1.10 crore on its 5th Friday, bringing the total cume to Rs 150.55 crore net at the Hindi box office.

Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collections Of Mahavatar Narsimha Are As Under

Weeks/Days India Net Collections (Hindi) Week 1 Rs 29 crore Week 2 Rs 50 crore Week 3 Rs 48.50 crore 4th Friday Rs 5.50 crore 4th Saturday Rs 4.95 crore 4th Sunday Rs 5.95 crore 4th Monday Rs 1.50 crore 4th Tuesday Rs 1.75 crore 4th Wednesday Rs 1.20 crore 4th Thursday Rs 1.10 crore 5th Friday Rs 1.10 crore (est.) Total Rs 150.55 crore in 29 days

Note: The collections exclude 3D handling charges

In its glorious box office journey, Mahavatar Narsimha witnessed a face-off with several popular projects- Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, Coolie, War 2, and others. Now, the movie is all set to face Param Sundari next weekend. It will be interesting to see whether it slows down under the Rs 200 crore mark.

Mahavatar Narsimha In Theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theaters now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or online ticketing applications and websites.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

