War 2 Hindi Box Office Day 9: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's spy actioner enters second weekend, crosses Rs 150 crore mark

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR starrer War 2 is struggling at the box office to gain the much-needed traction. The movie has wrapped its opening week on a disappointing note, hinting at a theatrical end soon.

War 2 enters second week with Rs 3 crore, crosses Rs 150 crore mark

Backed by Yash Raj Films, War 2 collected Rs 28 crore on its opening day and Rs 125 crore in its 4-day weekend. The movie crashed on the first Monday and minted just Rs 6.75 crore. It further witnessed several drops and wrapped its opening week of 8 days at Rs 147.75 crore net.

As per estimates, War 2 has collected Rs 3 crore on its 2nd Friday today, bringing the total cume slightly over the Rs 150 crore mark. The movie needs to experience a significant surge on Saturday and Sunday, as there is no new release this weekend. War 2 still has one week to make the most of it before the arrival of Param Sundari on August 29.

Based on current trends, the movie is expected to conclude its theatrical run with a net of under Rs 175 crore in Hindi, marking the lowest lifetime figure for any spy universe movie. War 2 turned out to be a major loss-maker for the production banner. All eyes are now on the fate of Alpha, set for a Christmas 2025 release.

Day-Wise Hindi Net Collection Of War 2 In India

Day India Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 28 crore Friday Rs 45 crore Saturday Rs 26 crore Sunday Rs 26 crore Monday Rs 6.75 crore Tuesday Rs 7.75 crore Wednesday Rs 4.50 crore Thursday Rs 3.75 crore 2nd Friday Rs 3 crore (est.) Total Rs 150.75 crore net in 9 days in Hindi

War 2 in cinemas

War 2 is now playing in cinemas. Tickets can be booked from the online web portals, or you can grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

