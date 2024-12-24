Suho reveals plans for EXO fan meeting after Kai and Sehun's military discharge in 2025; interacts with Lay

Get ready fans cause EXO is going to have a fan meeting in 2025. The leader Suho himself confirmed the same during a recent live on Instagram. He revealed that the group will meet EXO-Ls after Kai and Sehun get discharged from their military service.

On December 23, Suho went live on Instagram, interacting with the fans. When discussing the dress code for his upcoming encore concert SU:HOMME, he slipped in the line 'EXO fan meeting'. The viewers were immediately hooked to know more about it and the leader revealed that they will have a full-group fan meeting in 2025.

He added, "Kai and Sehun are still doing their national service duties, so please wait a bit longer," indicating that the event will take place after the duo gets discharged from their enlistments.

Meanwhile, Kai, who began his mandatory military service back in May 2023, will return home in February 2025. On the other hand, Sehun is set to be discharged in September next year. He was the last among his bandmates to enlist back in December 2023.

Apart from the fan meeting reveal, the highlight part of Suho's Instagram live was his sweet interaction with Lay, a former member of EXO, who parted ways with the group in 2016 after a dispute with SM Entertainment.

Despite his departure, fans continue to support his solo endeavors and so does his ex-bandmate Suho. When he noticed that Lay joined the live, he immediately greeted him saying, "Hi Lay, long time no see." The short bit sweet interaction clips became a fan favorite, who couldn't stop praising their friendship despite the changes.

On the work front, Suho had an extremely busy year with new music releases and many concerts across the world. Back in June, he made his solo comeback with his third mini-album 1 to 3. He also held his 2024 SU:HOMME Asia tour, visiting countries like Seoul, Manila, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Bangkok. and more.

Back in October, the EXO member also visited India, having his first-ever performance at the K-WAVE Festival in Mumbai and Bengaluru. He is now gearing up for his 2025 encore concerts.

