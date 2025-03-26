Sung Dong Il talks about nearly decade-long friendship with V; reveals Park Bo Gum and BTS idol 'frequently visit' his home

Veteran actor Sung Dong Il has once again melted hearts by revealing details about his close friendship with BTS’ V, proving that genuine bonds in the entertainment industry can transcend generational differences. Despite their 30-year age gap, the two have maintained a meaningful relationship built on mutual respect and admiration, with V continuing to stay in touch even as he fulfills his military service.

Sung Dong Il made an appearance on the YouTube channel petiteRyujin in an episode titled Had a Drink with Dong Il Hyung, where the conversation naturally shifted toward his unexpected friendships in the industry. Host Ryu Jin, curious about his relationships with younger celebrities, particularly idols, asked, “You're the only person I know your age who still keeps in touch with an idol. Do you still talk to BTS?” as quoted by Kbizoom.

Without hesitation, Sung Dong Il responded with a warm smile, “Taehyung? Yeah, he’s currently serving in Chuncheon.” His voice carried genuine affection as he continued, “He’s kind… I like him because he’s sincere.” His words highlighted the deep bond he shares with the global superstar, who remains in contact despite the demands of his military enlistment.

Their friendship dates back to 2016 when they first crossed paths on the set of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, a historical drama in which V starred alongside his close friends Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik. The drama not only solidified the Wooga Squad, the famous friend group consisting of V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and musician Peakboy, but also planted the seeds of an enduring relationship between V and Sung Dong Il.

Advertisement

While many might assume that their connection would fade after their time working together, the opposite has proven true. Sung Dong Il has spoken fondly of V on multiple occasions, even encouraging his solo projects. Most notably, he earlier supported V's solo release FRI(END)S, showcasing how much he continues to cheer for the younger star’s success.

The seasoned actor also addressed questions about their age gap, a factor that many find surprising. “People ask how we can be so close when our ages are so different, but we just enjoy talking and making each other laugh,” he explained. Their bond goes beyond mere industry acquaintanceship; it is a genuine friendship in which they find comfort in each other’s company.

Sung Dong Il also shared a glimpse into their private interactions, revealing that V and fellow actor Park Bo Gum often visit his home. He recounted, “Sometimes they come over, drink with me until late, or even just hang out while I sleep.” His words painted a picture of a familial bond rather than just a mentor-student relationship. Even his daughter, Binnie, shares a sweet connection with V. Sung Dong Il fondly recalled how V has earned a special place in her heart by always showering her with thoughtful gifts. “She knows Taehyung as the ‘oppa who brings gifts.’ He’s a fan of Binnie, and after a concert in Japan, he sent her lots of presents,” he said with a smile.

Advertisement

V has long been admired for his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. While his well-known Wooga Squad shows his close friendships with stars of a similar age, he also maintains meaningful relationships with esteemed industry veterans. Aside from Sung Dong Il, he shares strong ties with respected figures like Lee Jung Jae, Kang Dong Won, PSY, IU, and Park Hyo Shin. His easygoing personality and sincerity allow him to form deep, lasting connections beyond the typical boundaries of age and experience.