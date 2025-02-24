Byeon Woo Seok and IU’s Wife of a 21st Century Prince eyes 2026 premiere, awaits confirmation

IU and Byeon Woo Seok fans, gather for the latest drama update. According to OSEN, the highly anticipated series Wife of a 21st Century Prince is now being considered for a 2026 release instead of premiering this year. The drama will be directed by Park Joon Hwa, who previously helmed Alchemy of Souls.

Previously, MBC revealed its 2025 drama line-up, but Wife of a 21st Century Prince was not mentioned, initially causing confusion among audiences. Later, Kakao Entertainment unveiled a fresh 2025 line-up, where Wife of a 21st Century Prince was disclosed, raising anticipation. “21st Century Grand Lady (working title) is being prepared with the aim of a 2025 broadcast, but as of now, the schedule is undecided,” an MBC representative stated.

Meanwhile, the drama Judge Lee Han Young (literal title), starring Ji Sung, is under consideration for scheduling by the end of this year. If confirmed, it will air after The Moon in the Water, which stars Kang Tae Oh and Kim Sejeong. The production company Kakao Entertainment confirmed MBC’s scheduling plans, suggesting that the drama could still be released this year.

Set against the backdrop of a 21st-century constitutional monarchy in the Republic of Korea, Wife of a 21st Century Prince is a romantic drama that explores social status and identity struggles. IU plays the role of Sung Hee Joo, a fierce, competitive and intelligent woman who has everything but is considered a commoner despite coming from a conglomerate family and facing societal barriers due to her status.

Byeon Woo Seok portrays Prince I An, the powerless son of a king despite his royal title. As their paths cross, the two characters struggle with their identities and the challenges of navigating life together. On the work front, IU is known for her series Moon Lovers, My Mister, and Hotel Del Luna. Byeon Woo Seok is known for his role in Lovely Runner, which was released in 2024. With singer-actor IU and Byeon Woo Seok in the lead, it will be exciting to see how their story unfolds.