5 Horror Movies Released This Week; From Easter Bloody Easter To Monster Mash

The 2024 horror movie lineup features new stories and the return of popular horror franchises, reflecting Hollywood's continued interest in these thrilling stories in theaters and streaming services, as studios continue to release these films. This week brought along with it five brand new horror movies, including a sequel to a viral hit, the at-home debut of a recent theatrical release, and even a new Easter horror movie.

Here’s all the new horror that released this week

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II

Following the success of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, director Frake-Waterfield expressed interest in a sequel that, eventually, was greenlit in November 2022.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 premiered in London on 18 March 2024 and was theatrically released in the United States and the United Kingdom on 26 March 2024. The film received mixed reviews from critics, although it was considered an improvement over its predecessor.

In synopsis of the movie says, “Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will show everyone that they are deadlier, stronger, and smarter than anyone could ever imagine and get their revenge on Christopher Robin, once and for all.”

Easter Bloody Easter

WallyBird head Diane Foster directed the film, written by Allison Lobel. Foster also stars as a woman who must protect her small town from the Jackalope, based on the mythical antelope-horned jackrabbit of North American folklore, and his army of devilish bunnies as they embark on a murder spree over the Easter weekend. Featuring in the cast alongside Foster are Lobel, Kelly Grant and Zuri Starks.

The official synopsis says, “The film follows Jeanie (Diane Foster), who, after discovering her husband missing and his car wrecked with blood and fur, embarks on a journey with her friend Carol to uncover the truth behind the town’s dark legend of the killer Jackalope — a shapeshifting human-rabbit hybrid that terrorized the area a century and a half ago. Now, Jeanie and Carol must team up with professional bunny slayer Megan to save their small Texan town — on the eve of celebrating “Easter-palooza” — and stop the Jackalope once and for all.”

Imaginary

Imaginary is a 2024 American supernatural horror film directed and produced by Jeff Wadlow and written by Wadlow, Greg Erb, and Jason Oremland. It is co-produced by Jason Blum through his Blumhouse Productions banner and Tower of Babble. The film stars DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, Matthew Sato, Veronica Falcón, and Betty Buckley. In the film, a young woman returns to her childhood home only to discover her stepdaughter's imaginary friend, Chauncey, truly exists, and is upset with the woman.

Imaginary was released in the United States by Lionsgate on March 8, 2024. It received generally negative reviews from critics and has grossed over $34 million.

The synopsis of the movie says, “Jessica moves back into her childhood home with her family. Her youngest stepdaughter Alice develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister. As Alice’s behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.”

Monster Mash

Universal’s Dark Universe may have gone up in flames right out of the gate, but that’s not stopping other studios from making their own Universal Monsters mashups. All the classic monsters unite to brawl in The Asylum’s Monster Mash, now available on VOD.

The synopsis of the movie says, "A dying Dr. Frankenstein is determined to meld the world’s strongest monsters into a singular, unstoppable creation. Now the monsters—including Dracula, Werewolf, and the Invisible Man—must work together to stop him before it’s too late.”

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire[a] is a 2024 American monster film directed by Adam Wingard. Produced by Legendary Pictures, it is a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), and the fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise.

The film stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. Hall, Henry, and Hottle reprise their roles from the previous film. In the film, Kong encounters more of his species in the Hollow Earth and must unite with Godzilla to stop their tyrannical leader and a powerful, climate-changing Titan from destroying the surface.

The synopsis of the movie says, "This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

