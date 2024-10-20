Saturday Night Live: Andy Samberg And Mikey Day Join Michael Keaton In His Hilarious Gig Dressed As Beetlejuice; Details Inside

Michael Keaton returned to the Saturday Night Live show after the success of the sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. In the recent episode of SNL, the actor showcased his comedic talent and was accompanied by Andy Samberg and Mikey Day, who appeared in costume as characters from Keaton’s latest movie.

After stepping on the stage, Keaton expressed his excitement about returning to the show after hosting the comedic sketch series in 1984.

Opening up on where he stood in his career before landing a gig at SNL, Keaton revealed in his monologue, “I was a PA on ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” He further added, “And in the ’70s, you know, ‘SNL’ and ‘Mister Rogers’ have a lot more similarities than you would think. Lots of puppets. Tons of cocaine.”

Further in his gig, the actor reflected on the most popular character of his career, Beetlejuice. The actor joked that with Halloween coming out, most of his young fans would dress like his character, who would look adorable, and then there are men in their 40s who would also dress like him on the occasion, and they would not even look fun.

Mikey Day entered the frame in his Beetlejuice costume and green hair at that moment. He asked the actor, “I love 'Beetlejuice;’ it’s my favorite. Can you do me a favor and say, ‘It’s showtime?’” Keaton then quipped, “To be honest, I don’t even remember how I said it.”

Later, Samberg joined the duo, also dressed as Beetlejuice. Joining the conversation, he said, “Well, uh, I do.” He went on to add, “Mike, here’s the thing, I used to work here. And during my storied tenure, I tried and failed many times to get my BJ into the show.”

Meanwhile, as the act went on, Keaton found his co-star Sarah Sherman sitting in the audience. Pointing towards her, the actor shared, “I see Sherman lurking in the wings... we don’t have time for another Beetlejuice.” However, Sherman, who had donned a striped dress, said, “Oh no, thank you so much. This is just how I dress.”

Turning back to the actor beside him, the Flash actor noted that they had been quoting most of their lines from the first film and asked Samberg and Day if they had watched the sequel. However, the duo went on to reveal, “Not yet. It's on the list.”

The actors then wrapped up their gig and welcomed Billie Eilish as the night's musical guest.

