Robert Downey Jr. Shares Pic From Avengers: Doomsday Set, Supports Jeremy Renner’s Memoir Amid Hawkeye Season 2 Pay Dispute

Robert Downey Jr. is officially back on the set of Avengers: Doomsday and recently posted a new photo that’s grabbing fans’ attention. The actor, who is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Doctor Doom, shared a behind-the-scenes moment while showing support for his fellow Avengers star, Jeremy Renner.

In the Instagram photo, Downey is seen sitting in front of his trailer, flexing his bicep while holding Renner’s new memoir, My Next Breath. The trailer features a poster of the comic book version of Doctor Doom with the words, “Do not Knock. Trust yourself.”

Along with the image, Downey wrote, "Reading Renner's book and feeling stronger already…" He followed up with praise for the memoir, saying, "What a journey to wisdom …very instructive…a must read!"

Jeremy Renner replied to Robert Downey Jr.'s post with a heartfelt message: "Long way from the ICU….At least we know how this story ends my brother. Love you." Renner's response referred to his serious snowplow accident in January 2023, which left him with life-threatening injuries.

In My Next Breath, Renner opens up about his recovery and the challenges he faced after the incident. The memoir shares details of how he overcame those challenging moments and found strength through the process.

While Renner has been an essential part of the Avengers team as Hawkeye, his future in the MCU remains uncertain. Recently, he revealed that he turned down an offer to return for Hawkeye Season 2, citing the low pay.

"They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money," Renner said on the High Performance podcast. "I'm like, 'Well, it's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount.'"

Renner suggested that the lower offer was linked to his accident, questioning whether they saw him as 'only half the Jeremy' because he had been run over, and implying that might be why they offered him half of what he earned during the first season.

Renner made it clear that he wasn't seeking a pay increase but simply wanted the same salary he received in the first season. He stated that the decision wasn't coming from Marvel or Disney directly, but rather from the accountants, referring to them as 'the penny pinchers.' A Disney insider later disputed Renner's claims, though no specific details were provided.

