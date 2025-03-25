Are Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal Dating or Working on Something New? New Diner Outing Sparks Rumors

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal were seen together at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Sunday, March 23. The two actors had a three-hour dinner at the Tower Bar before leaving separately around 11:30 PM. They were spotted chatting in the valet area before parting ways.

A source told PEOPLE that the dinner was a “business meeting to get to know each other better.” The source also shared that Aniston is interested in working with Pascal. “Jen likes his energy and would love to work with him,” they said.

Pedro Pascal has been making headlines with his upcoming projects. He is set to appear in Gladiator II and Fantastic Four: First Steps.

His next movie, Materialists, a romantic comedy directed by Celine Song, will be released on June 13. The film stars Dakota Johnson as Lucy, a matchmaker who gets caught between her past and present love interests, played by Pascal and Chris Evans.

Jennifer Aniston, a well-known figure in romantic comedies, has starred in films like Along Came Polly and Just Go with It. If the two actors decide to collaborate, it could be an exciting new on-screen pairing.

This isn’t the first time Aniston and Pascal have discussed working together. During the Critics Choice Awards in January, Aniston and The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon invited Pascal to join the Apple TV+ drama.

“Do you want to be on it?” Aniston asked. Witherspoon added, “Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him.” Pascal seemed interested, replying, “Pitch it to me now.” When asked if the role involved a romantic storyline, Aniston teased “All of us.” Pascal joked, “I sleep with everyone on the show. I’m in. All right, I’ll be waiting to hear from my agents.”

While there is no official confirmation about a project between Aniston and Pascal, their recent dinner suggests a possible collaboration in the future. Fans will be eager to see if they work together on a film or TV series soon.