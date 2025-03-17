Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal’s Materialists Releases New Poster; See When the Trailer Drops for Star-Studded Rom-Com
A24 dropped the first-ever poster of its new rom-com Materialists from the director of the Oscar-winning movie Past Lives. The poster features movie's leads Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans & Pedro Pascal
A24 dropped a brand new poster of its upcoming rom-com Materialists! From the creator of the Oscar-nominated movie Past Lives, Materialists features Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal among others. The star-studded movie is slotted for a nationwide theatrical release on June 13.
This hints at a possible global premiere at Cannes, a month earlier. Celine Song, who made her directorial debut with Past Lives, reunites with producer David Hinojosa for the upcoming feature. The story revolves around a New York City matchmaker who finds herself torn between the perfect match and her not-so-perfect ex.
“A matchmaker's lucrative business is complicated when she falls into a toxic love triangle that threatens her clients,” says the official synopsis. The cast also includes Zoë Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, and Sawyer Spielberg.
The movie is a follow-up feature to the critically acclaimed movie Past Lives and is being produced by Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler for Killer Films and Hinojosa of 2AM, respectively.
The 2023 film premiered at Cannes that year and was nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the Sundance Film Festival. Song’s blockbuster feature featuring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, explored the relationship between two best friends across decades.
The movie cemented Song as a breakout filmmaker who has an exciting cinematic voice. Past Lives became part of every other must-watch list and earned five Golden Globes nominations, three BAFTA nominations, and Oscar nominations for both Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.
Moreover, the movie grossed a whopping $42M at the worldwide box office.
A24 is eying for the Cannes debut and summer release of another one of its projects – Ari Aster’s Eddington. The electric thriller starring Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler revolves around an ambitious sheriff in a small town in New Mexico.