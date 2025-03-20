Pedro Pascal at Worldwide Box Office: From Gladiator II to Wonder Woman 1984, ranking his last 5 films

Pedro Pascal is one of the most charming Hollywood actors of all time. With his genuine and humble personality and witty sense of humor, the star has made a place in the hearts of millions of fans across the globe. While he is currently gearing up to appear alongside Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans in Celine Song’s The Materialists, here’s an overview of his last five films at the box office.

Pedro Pascal’s Highest-Grossing Films at the Box Office

Gladiator II (2024) — USD 462.18 Million

In Gladiator II, Pascal played Marcus Acacius, a powerful Roman general. The sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2000 epic Gladiator was headlined by Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. The film was praised for its intense battle sequences and clever political intrigue.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022) — USD 29.11 Million

In this action-comedy, the actor plays the superfan of Nicolas Cage, who invites him to his lavish estate. What starts as a fan meeting turns into an espionage adventure when the CIA enlists Cage to spy on the former, a billionaire suspected of having a criminal history.

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)— USD 169.60 Million

Pascal plays a negative character in the film. He portrays Maxwell Lord, a charismatic yet desperate businessman who comes into possession of the Dreamstone, a magical artifact that grants wishes but at a cost. His ambition for power causes chaos across the world as he manipulates people to serve his interests. Gal Gadot plays the titular character, with Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and more co-starring.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) — USD 190.40 Million

In the film, Pascal plays Dave York, a former CIA operative. Co-starring Denzel Washington, Pascal’s character is later revealed to be an antagonist, orchestrating assassinations for his own gains.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) — USD 410.90 Million

Pascal played Agent Whiskey, a skilled member of the Statesman, an American spy agency that collaborates with the British Kingsman organization after an attack on their headquarters. Like any good spy, Whiskey initially appears to be an ally of the latter enterprise but later reveals his real agenda, leading to a dramatic showdown. Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, and more also star in the film.

Decorated with several honors like a Screen Actors Guild Award and a People’s Choice Award, Pascal will also soon appear in the MCU. The actor will make his Marvelverse debut in Fantastic Four: First Steps as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic.