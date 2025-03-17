Are Michael B. Jordan and Taylor Russell Dating? Duo Sparks Speculation After Spending Time Together

Michael B. Jordan and Taylor Russell have sparked dating rumors after being seen together on a friendly night out in London. The duo was spotted together on March 9.

The two stars were spotted walking down Oxford Street in a clip that spread like wildfire on Instagram. Jordan, 38, maintained his effortless look with dark wash baggy pants and a black hoodie, while Russell, 30, complemented the cozy look with a black maxi skirt and a gray jacket as well as a splash of green color from a scarf. Her hair was sleekly pulled into a bun.

Fans who knew Jordan identified him while on the outing. The Black Panther actor was spotted exchanging a warm handshake with one fan. Jordan and Russell have not commented on the rumors, and neither has their representatives.

In a March 2024 interview, Jordan confessed to feeling lonely, calling the burden of his duties "isolating." Appearing on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, the Creed actor said, "The responsibility that you have is isolating, and the weight is isolating."

The Just Mercy actor added, "The worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands. Sometimes falling into the spaces of being alone, feeling alone."

He revealed his inner turmoil regarding relationships, saying that he oscillates between wanting a partnership and wondering what the ideal relationship for him is.

The Fahrenheit 451 actor said on the podcast, "It's not just 'I love you, you love me'... It's not quite that simple."

Advertisement

Jordan's past relationships have been in the spotlight for years. He was once rumored to be dating high-profile celebs such as Kendall Jenner prior to his two-year relationship with Lori Harvey. Meanwhile, US Weekly reported that Taylor Russell was reportedly romantically linked to Harry Styles in 2023.

Michael B. Jordan and Taylor Russell are currently working together on the project, The Thomas Crown Affair, which Jordan is also directing. According to Deadline, the filming will soon start in London this summer, so their current time together is likely to be work-related – although fans can't help but wonder if there will be love in the air.