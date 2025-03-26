Are Selena Gomez And Fiancé Benny Blanco Planning Kids Post Engagement? Couple Says 'Excited' For New Phase of Life

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are excited about their future together, but when it comes to having children, they are keeping an open mind. In a recent interview on the Jay Shetty Podcast, the couple shared their thoughts on parenthood and how Gomez’s love for children influences her perspective.

Gomez shared her deep love for children, referencing her bond with her 11-year-old sister, Gracie. "I don’t know what will happen, obviously, but I love children," she said. "I have an 11-year-old sister that I absolutely adore. I love making [kids] laugh. They're just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I’m so excited for it."

Blanco also shared his excitement about the idea of one day sharing their album, I Said I Love You First, with their children. He said he wanted to create a piece of music that he could show them in the future, describing it as a special moment between him and Gomez.

Blanco added that he was thrilled to work on the project with the person he loves and to capture a moment in time, regardless of what happens with the album.

Benny Blanco talked about how Selena Gomez is usually shy in social settings but becomes more engaged when she is around children. He shared that she immediately gravitates toward kids and spends hours conversing with them.

He attributed this to her experience as a child star, saying that starting her career at a young age helped her connect with people. Blanco added that she had influenced many young lives through shows like Barney and Wizards of Waverly Place and believed she was still finding ways to do that.

Earlier in the interview, Gomez reflected on how her plans for the future had changed over time. She shared that she had once planned to adopt if she hadn’t met a partner by the age of 35. However, she believed that making strict plans was unrealistic because the future was unpredictable.

Gomez stated that she had been set on her plan but eventually shifted her mindset, choosing to focus on what she already had rather than dwelling on finding someone. She added that she had always wanted to be a mother and had naturally thought about how that would happen.

