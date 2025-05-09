ASAP Rocky Drops Hints on 3rd Baby's Name With Rihanna; Reveals First Letter And Its Significance

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are expecting to welcome their third baby soon. The Fenty Beauty mogul recently revealed her baby bump in style as she walked the steps of the Met Gala 2025 in a Marc Jacobs ensemble.

Rocky has shared an important secret about their upcoming baby, appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on May 7, 2025. The rapper was asked if the third child would continue the "R" naming convention of sons RZA and Riot.

Seth asked, "Your first two kids have ‘R’ names, obviously you and Rihanna have ‘R’ names. Is this a lock that the third will have an ‘R’ name, do you think?"

Rocky directly answered in the affirmative: yes, the subsequent baby would also bear a name starting with "R." The 36-year-old replied, "For sure."

Though he withheld the full name, Rocky seemed thrilled that the pregnancy news is now out. Talking to the Associated Press on the red carpet of Met Gala, Rocky said it felt amazing to be able to disclose the pregnancy at last and that he and Rihanna were pleased with the positive reception.

Rocky shared, “It feels amazing. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

The Diamonds singer joined the conversation at the event, sharing that she's feeling good overall and managing her pregnancy well, even though she experienced some early fatigue. She expressed that she has more energy than she expected and is thrilled about the growing family.

"I’m good, shockingly feeling OK, and not too overwhelmed at the moment. At first, I was kind of like tired, but I’m excited," she told Entertainment Tonight.

A$AP Rocky co-chaired this year's Met Gala and grabbed headlines as Rihanna revealed her swelling bump in a glamorous maternity ensemble. Fans had been rumoring about it for weeks, and confirmation swept social media with waves of excitement.

