Rihanna to Skip Met Gala 2025 Due to Pregnancy? Singer Debuts Baby Bump Marking 3rd Kid With ASAP Rocky
Rihanna flaunts her baby bump, announcing her third child with ASAP Rocky at the Met Gala 2025.
Leave it to Rihanna to make a grand statement at the Met Gala, whether exhibiting sartorial elegance or announcing her pregnancy. The Fenty Beauty mogul has revealed her baby bump at the Met Gala 2025, skipping an extravagant outfit this year.
The Love on the Brain hitmaker and partner A$AP Rocky are ready to welcome their third child together, as revealed in New York City on Monday, May 5. Rihanna's photographer, Miles Diggs, shared a picture of the pregnant singer prior to the red carpet on Instagram.
The Anti singer, who shares two children with Rocky, Riot Rose and RZA Athelston, donned a custom Miu Miu two-piece ensemble. Her low-key yet elegant outfit effectively highlighted her baby bump, putting it on full display.
Hosted by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour since 1995, A$AP Rocky co-chairs this year's event with Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and Pharrell Williams.
The Met Gala 2025 showcased excellent creativity with unique interpretations of this year's theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The official MET museum website deems it as the exploration of "the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, particularly in the United States and Europe."
Watch celebs arrive at the Met Gala 2025 streaming live on Vogue's YouTube channel.
