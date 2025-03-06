Bambi the Reckoning Trailer: Disney’s Beloved Character Turns Into Beast on Killing Spree; WATCH
The deadly trailer of Bambi: The Reckoning is here! The slasher film will follow a mutated Bambi who’s grief-stricken after his mother’s death and decides to go on a vengeful killing spree!
Tread lightly before watching the savage trailer of Bambi: The Reckoning as it’s nothing like the original and adorable Disney character. The trailer starts with a visual of hunters stealthily moving through a forest at night with their guns pointed.
Soon enough, they hear the creature, aka Bambi, roaring. In another scene, a cab driver takes a mother and her son to his dad’s family through an abandoned road in the middle of a forest. He’s suddenly blindsided by a creature who dashes and topples the car over.
The terror of Bambi seems to be spreading, and its kill score is increasing. Throughout the trailer, the creature terrorizes several travelers and nearby residents, and some of the deaths are too gory to watch.
From the creators of the micro-budget smash hit slasher Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the movie revolves around a mother and son who survive a car wreck only to be hunted by a mutated Bambi.
“The grief-stricken deer on a deadly rampage seeking revenge for the death of his mother,” says the official synopsis. Dan Allen directed the horror film that stars Game of Thrones’s Roxanne Mckee, Tom Mulheron, Nicola Wright, Samira Mighty, and Alex Cooke.
The feature is produced by Scott Chambers and Rhys-Frake Waterfield’s Jagged Edge Productions. The banner has produced the Winnie the Pooh slasher and, most recently, created Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare.
The Bambi spin-off will be released as a standalone movie and eventually join the production company’s low-budget horror crossover film called Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. The movie will feature monstrous versions of Winnie, Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, Tigger, Piglet, The Mad Hatter, Sleeping Beauty, and more.
According to Deadline, the project will go into production this summer. As for Bambi: The Reckoning is also slated for release sometime in the summer of 2025. Stay tuned for updates!