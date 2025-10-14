Best 5 Scariest Netflix Movies to Watch Now: Brick, Smile to In the Tall Grass
Catch the best 5 scariest Netflix movies, including Brick, Smile, and Don’t Move, that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
If you're a fan of spine-chilling thrills, Netflix has a selection of horror films that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From psychological horrors to supernatural mysteries, here are five terrifying movies you can stream today:
Brick (2025)
- Cast: Matthias Schweighöfer, Ruby O. Fee
- Director: Philip Koch
- Language: German
- Genre: Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller
- Release Date: July 10, 2025
In Brick, Tim and Olivia wake up to find their apartment building surrounded by an impenetrable brick wall. Trapped with their neighbors, they must work together to uncover the mystery behind the wall and find a way out. The walls are part of a malfunctioning nanotechnology defense system triggered by a fire at a nearby facility, causing a city-wide lockdown. As paranoia sets in, Tim and Olivia's relationship is tested, and they must confront the unknown forces keeping them trapped.
Don't Move (2024)
- Cast: Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock
- Directors: Adam Schindler, Brian Netto
- Language: English
- Genre: Thriller, Horror
- Release Date: October 25, 2024
Don't Move follows Iris, a grieving mother who encounters a serial killer in a forest. After being injected with a paralytic agent, she has 20 minutes to escape before her body shuts down. The film unfolds in real-time, heightening the tension as Iris fights for survival. Produced by Sam Raimi, the film offers a relentless and claustrophobic experience.
In the Tall Grass (2019)
- Cast: Harrison Gilbertson, Laysla De Oliveira
- Director: Vincenzo Natali
- Language: English
- Genre: Horror, Mystery
- Release Date: October 4, 2019
Based on the novel by Stephen King and Joe Hill, In the Tall Grass follows a brother and sister who venture into a field after hearing a young boy cry for help. They soon realize there may be no way out. The film explores themes of time loops and supernatural forces, creating an atmosphere of dread and confusion.
Smile (2022)
- Cast: Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher
- Director: Parker Finn
- Language: English
- Genre: Horror, Thriller
- Release Date: September 30, 2022
Smile centers on Dr. Rose Cotter, a psychiatrist who becomes haunted by a smiling figure after witnessing a patient's suicide. As she investigates, she uncovers a terrifying connection to her own past. The film delves into themes of trauma and the supernatural, offering a chilling and psychological experience.
Until Dawn (2025)
- Cast: Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino
- Director: David F. Sandberg
- Language: English
- Genre: Horror, Thriller
- Release Date: April 25, 2025
Until Dawn follows a group of friends who are trapped in a time loop, reliving the same night where they are hunted by mysterious foes. They must survive until dawn to escape the cycle. The film combines elements of supernatural horror with psychological tension, keeping viewers on edge throughout.
