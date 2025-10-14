Best 5 Scariest Netflix Movies to Watch Now: Brick, Smile to In the Tall Grass

If you're a fan of spine-chilling thrills, Netflix has a selection of horror films that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From psychological horrors to supernatural mysteries, here are five terrifying movies you can stream today:

Brick (2025)

Cast: Matthias Schweighöfer, Ruby O. Fee

Matthias Schweighöfer, Ruby O. Fee Director: Philip Koch

Philip Koch Language: German

German Genre: Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller

Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller Release Date: July 10, 2025

In Brick, Tim and Olivia wake up to find their apartment building surrounded by an impenetrable brick wall. Trapped with their neighbors, they must work together to uncover the mystery behind the wall and find a way out. The walls are part of a malfunctioning nanotechnology defense system triggered by a fire at a nearby facility, causing a city-wide lockdown. As paranoia sets in, Tim and Olivia's relationship is tested, and they must confront the unknown forces keeping them trapped.

Don't Move (2024)

Cast: Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock

Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock Directors: Adam Schindler, Brian Netto

Adam Schindler, Brian Netto Language: English

English Genre: Thriller, Horror

Thriller, Horror Release Date: October 25, 2024

Don't Move follows Iris, a grieving mother who encounters a serial killer in a forest. After being injected with a paralytic agent, she has 20 minutes to escape before her body shuts down. The film unfolds in real-time, heightening the tension as Iris fights for survival. Produced by Sam Raimi, the film offers a relentless and claustrophobic experience.

In the Tall Grass (2019)

Cast: Harrison Gilbertson, Laysla De Oliveira

Harrison Gilbertson, Laysla De Oliveira Director: Vincenzo Natali

Vincenzo Natali Language: English

English Genre: Horror, Mystery

Horror, Mystery Release Date: October 4, 2019

Based on the novel by Stephen King and Joe Hill, In the Tall Grass follows a brother and sister who venture into a field after hearing a young boy cry for help. They soon realize there may be no way out. The film explores themes of time loops and supernatural forces, creating an atmosphere of dread and confusion.

Smile (2022)

Cast: Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher

Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher Director: Parker Finn

Parker Finn Language: English

English Genre: Horror, Thriller

Horror, Thriller Release Date: September 30, 2022

Smile centers on Dr. Rose Cotter, a psychiatrist who becomes haunted by a smiling figure after witnessing a patient's suicide. As she investigates, she uncovers a terrifying connection to her own past. The film delves into themes of trauma and the supernatural, offering a chilling and psychological experience.

Until Dawn (2025)

Cast: Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino

Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino Director: David F. Sandberg

David F. Sandberg Language: English

English Genre: Horror, Thriller

Horror, Thriller Release Date: April 25, 2025

Until Dawn follows a group of friends who are trapped in a time loop, reliving the same night where they are hunted by mysterious foes. They must survive until dawn to escape the cycle. The film combines elements of supernatural horror with psychological tension, keeping viewers on edge throughout.

