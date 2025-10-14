Katy Perry Was Navigating Too Much Amid Orlando Bloom Split to Date Justin Trudeau: ‘She Finds Him Attractive’

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are the newest ‘IT’ couple in town after a recent escapade went public! The singer and the politician were first linked back in July earlier this year when they were spotted on a dinner date in Montreal after spending some time together during the day. Their most recent trip to Santa Barbara, where intimate photos of the two kissing on a yacht were released, became the talk of the internet, and now a source has revealed that the ex-Canadian Prime Minister was long pursuing the songstress.

Here’s how Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s relationship began

According to a report from PEOPLE, they were initially just hanging out together and did not want to make much of it, as the mom of one was in a difficult headspace back then. Now someone close to her has revealed how their story panned out. "When she first hung out with Justin, she wasn't looking to date, but they stayed in touch. They have many shared interests and a lot of talk about, but Katy was navigating too many things to even think about dating then."

The source is referring to the time when Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were going through a troubled time as a couple. It was during this very period that their relationship came to an end and was publicly announced to the world. However, the latest updates have revealed that Justin Trudeau had "been pursuing her since," talking about his long desire to be with the singer. Revealing his dedication to have her romantically involved with him, the source revealed his extent of efforts. "He even flew to California to see her during a tour break. They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He's been very respectful."

The two have not yet confirmed that they’re ‘dating’, but the recent photos may as well be an announcement. Previously, the 53-year-old former minister even attended the singer’s Lifetimes Tour at the end of July.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Dating History: From Russell Brand to Orlando Bloom, List of Men Singer Has Been in Relationship with Over the Years