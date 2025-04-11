Keri Hilson Wonders If Beyoncé Knows Truth About 16-Year-Old Diss Track Ft Lil Wayne: 'I Was Forced to...'

R&B artist Keri Hilson has spoken out against the backlash of her reported beef with Beyoncé from 20 years ago. The feud resulted in Hilson's remix of Turnin' Me On, featuring Lil Wayne, leaking on the internet.

Hilson spoke to People about the diss lyrics, which many believed were directed at Beyoncé, not being hers and being sung under pressure. She cleared the air about the controversial verse that prompted speculations of a beef between the two singers.

Advertisement

Hilson told People, "I didn't write them. I was forced to sing them." Fans were outraged when the Polow da Don and Danja-produced remix appeared online. The verse contained a sharp reference to the Halo singer's hit Irreplaceable, and it immediately sparked speculation and backlash.

Hilson revealed that the verse, which caused fans to pit the singers against each other, was already written when she arrived at the studio to record. Hilson described one of her creative team members as adamant about creating a buzz regardless of the risk of backlash. She said she felt pushed into recording the verse, lest she risk being in danger of ending her career.

She added, "I never wanted to record it. I definitely never wanted it to come out."

Hilson clarified further that she never wanted to record it because she had been a fan of the Grammy-winning singer for a long time. And to this day, she has no clue if Beyoncé holds any grudges against her. She said, "I've always wondered what she was told about that, if she was told the truth."

Advertisement

The fake beef then ended up fueling a slump in Hilson's career, even after follow-up hits such as Knock You Down and Pretty Girl Rock, according to some fans.

Keri Hilson is now gearing up to launch her latest studio album, comprising nine new tracks, titled We Need to Talk, arriving on April 18, 2025.

ALSO READ: Grammys 2025: Beyoncé Wins Award For Album of the Year For the First Time Ever; Brings Blue Ivy to the Stage