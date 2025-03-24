Is Armie Hammer Supporting Justin Baldoni Over His Gossip Girl Co-Star Blake Lively in Their Legal Battle? Here’s What the Actor Said

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal drama has majorly escalated, and the celebrities from the industry have also picked their sides. In the latest news, Armie Hammer, who starred alongside the actress in Gossip Girl, might have silently shown his support to the It Ends With Us director.

Hammer sat down for a conversation with Billy Bush on his show, Hot Mics with Billy Bush, and successfully dodging the questions about the case initially, the Call Me By Your Name actor claimed that he is happy to not have been dragged into the legalities of the lawsuits filed.

Before the actor could put forth his point of view about any of the current progress that has taken place, the host bombarded him with questions such as, "Did she fire you? Did you get fired? Why did you leave after four episodes? You're so handsome."

In response, the actor said, "Listen, here's my official take on the whole thing that's going on: there is another fight going on that I'm not involved in and I have not been dragged into and I'm perfectly happy with that, right? I've got enough of my own problems right before throwing my hat into someone else's ring. Like I'm good".

Advertisement

However, Billy was not looking to let Harmie go off easily. Amid the ongoing conversation, Hammer, however, revealed that he has known Baldoni for nearly two decades. The actor explained, "I was actually also in acting class with Justin Baldoni when I was 19 years old, 20 years old. Really, I mean, this was almost 20 years ago now... Yeah, we did like some scenes together.” He further added, “I'm sure yeah, he seemed like a great guy. I mean, I didn't really know him that well. He was nice.”

Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against her co-star and director of It Ends With Us on the grounds of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her. Weeks later, Baldoni too filed a countercase against the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for extortion and defamation.