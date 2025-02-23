Blake Lively Slams Hollywood Reporter for ‘Outrageously Insulting’ Cover Featuring Her and Justin Baldoni: ‘Be Ashamed…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle has been making headlines ever since the actress filed a lawsuit against her co-star, Justin Baldoni. Amidst the new developments in the case, Lively slammed The Hollywood Reporter for their cover featuring the mother of four and It Ends With Us director.

In the latest edition of the magazine, the cover features Lively taking a slingshot at Baldoni, who is shown running with the It Ends With Us novel in his hands. The cover is based on the background of the iconic Hollywood sign in the States.

However, the illustrations on the magazine cover did not go down well with the actress, and she slammed the media portal. The spokesperson for the Age of Adaline star shared with the Daily Mail, "The Hollywood Reporter should be ashamed of itself."

They further added that the image was "outrageously insulting as it plays into every sexist trope about women who dare file a workplace complaint."

The actress called out the outlet for its illustration following the claims of her legal team digging into Baldoni's Baha'i faith. Lively's team, however, cleared up that the article was "extremely offensive as it incredibly seems to explain away documented examples of sexual harassment and retaliation by calling them 'cultural misunderstandings.'"

Meanwhile, the Green Lantern actress filed a lawsuit against her co-star, and It Ends With Us director on the grounds of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her. Jane the Virgin star also filed a counter case against the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, over extortion and defamation.

The legal battle began six months after the movie hit the screens and went on to be declared a hit at the box office.

It Ends With Us is available to stream on Netflix.