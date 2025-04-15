As Cate Blanchett talks retirement, a look back at her most successful films at the box office

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett has surprised fans by revealing that she plans to eventually step away from acting. In a recent conversation with Radio Times, the acclaimed actress said that her family rolls their eyes every time she brings up the conversation, but she means it. Blanchett stated she is serious about giving up showbiz, as there are other things she wants to do with her life.

Advertisement

While she is not retiring just yet, Blanchett’s comments led us to revisit her top-grossing films at the box office. Have a look at them below!

Cate Blanchett's Top-Grossing Films at the Box Office

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The epic conclusion to Peter Jackson’s fantasy trilogy saw Gandalf and Aragorn lead the final battle against Sauron while Frodo and Sam took charge near Mount Doom. Blanchett’s Lady Galadriel plays a significant role in the fight for Middle-earth. The Lord of the Rings grossed USD 1.12 billion worldwide.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Blanchett reprised her role from The Lord of the Rings in the first installment of The Hobbit trilogy, which follows Bilbo Baggins as he joins a company of dwarves on a quest to reclaim their homeland. The entry raked in USD 1.02 billion globally.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The second film continues the dwarves’ journey as they face deadly challenges and awaken the dragon Smaug. Galadriel’s guidance remains significant as darkness rises. Worldwide box office: USD 958 million.

Advertisement

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

The trilogy finale features a grand showdown with Galadriel, showcasing her power in a pivotal battle, cementing her legacy as a force of good. Global gross: USD 956 million.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The beginning of Lady Galadriel’s journey as an ethereal Elven queen. The movie earned an impressive USD 872 million worldwide.

Blanchett most recently appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s espionage thriller Black Bag. Also featuring Michael Fassbender, the film has domestically earned USD 21 million.

Up next, she’ll star alongside Adam Driver in Jim Jarmusch’s Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, a film with a stellar lineup including Vicky Krieps, Mayim Bialik, and Tom Waits.

Blanchett is also currently performing in a West End production of The Seagull.

ALSO READ: Cate Blanchett Reveals 'No One Got Paid' For Doing Lord Of The Rings; 'Basically Got Free...'