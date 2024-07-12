Channing Tatum Praises 'Unstoppable Force' Taylor Swift; Reveals She Made Poptarts For Him

Channing Tatum became a fan of Taylor Swift after tasting her homemade pop tarts. Until recently, the Magic Mike star loved her music but their recent interactions have changed his perception of Swift, for the best.

Now, Tatum holds the Cruel Summer songstress to the highest standards. He recently attended one of her Eras Tour concerts and was in complete awe of her capabilities.

Channing Tatum hails Taylor Swift’s talents

The 44-year-old actor cherished a little gesture by Taylor Swift, 34, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After the host showed everyone a snap of Channing Tatum and Gayle King enjoying an August 2023 Eras Tour show in Los Angeles, the actor could not help but rave about the star.

“I was a fan of the music because I’ve listened to her forever but I did not know she was such an unstoppable force,” Tatum told host Fallon on Thursday, July 11.

The Step Up actor also offered a glimpse into his friendship with Swift, saying she is personally very “normal and sweet.” Recalling the Grammy winner’s baking skills, he shared she once whipped up delicious “warm” Pop-Tarts for him during a dinner.

“I’m like, ‘Did you just make these? How are these warm?’” Tatum revealed, adding that then seeing her perform on stage for three-plus hours during the Eras Tours really uplifted her image in his eyes. “I was a fan fan afterwards," the 21 Jump Street star noted.

While Tatum did not post any pictures from the concert, his companion and CBS Mornings host Gayle King shared a carousel. One of the slides had a video of Tatum grooving to Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off while showing off his face glitter and light band.

Channing Tatum hopes fans will see his new movie

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson star in the new rom-com, Greg Berlanti’s Fly Me To The Moon, which premiered on July 5, 2024. Since the month encloses Marvel’s only and most anticipated film of the year, Deadpool & Wolverine, the stars are wary of their film’s performance at the box office.

Tatum encouraged cinema-goers to try out original films in theatres instead of flocking to watch superhero movies. “I’m like, ‘maybe go try to see something that isn’t a Marvel movie.’ I love those movies, but I also see the other things,” he said while promoting his film at the Spain Premiere in Madrid, per the Daily Mail.

With his co-star Johansson, a Marvel star herself, the duo had an idea of the potential of the superhero genre in the current generation.

Although Tatum and the Black Widow actor are optimistic about their movie’s run, the fate of the original movies at the box office is a tough call.

Regardless, Johansson addressed the power of the audience who can level the currently spiraling industry of original films. Marking the success of Poor Things starring Emma Stone, the actress said there is still hope for the sphere.

Fly Me To The Moon follows the romance between Johansson’s Kelly Jones, a marketing executive, and Tatum’s Cole Davis, a NASA official while he prepares for an Apollo 11 moon landing mission.

