Could a Suits Movie Happen? Rick Hoffman Reveals Thoughts on Returning as Louis Litt Amid Suits LA Cancelation

Rick Hoffman, who played Louis Litt on Suits, says he’s open to returning if a Suits movie ever happens. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hoffman said, “Do I want it? Would I do more? Absolutely. How could I say no to a role that changed my life?”

He added that there have been talks about a Suits movie from creator Aaron Korsh, but nothing has been confirmed. “There is something very much at play with Louis and his firm, I think, in Aaron’s head. That is something that I have been told, but it has been a while, so who knows?”

Hoffman recently reprised his role as Louis Litt in Suits LA, the spinoff that aired on NBC. He appeared in the penultimate episode of the first season, which became the show’s only season after NBC canceled it. Louis was featured in a standalone storyline at an anger management retreat, where he bonded with new character Stuart Lane (played by Josh McDermitt).

“It was a surprise when Aaron called me early on,” Hoffman said. “You’re dealing with another firm completely, but I’m sure Aaron had in the back of his head: ‘Which characters would make sense in this new world?’”

The episode gave fans classic Louis Litt moments. At the retreat, Louis and Stuart open up about struggles at work and in their personal lives. Louis shares that he’s running his own firm and has a wife and two children, but is still trying to find a work-life balance. He also reveals he once punched a man for making fun of his cat.

Stuart, meanwhile, talks about a fallout with his best friend, Ted Black. By the end of the episode, the two men bond over shared frustrations and even talk about their pasts. “Louis asks Stuart to be his second ‘federale’ friend,” Hoffman joked. “Harvey is his other one.”

Although Suits LA won’t return for a second season, fans continue to show interest in more Suits content. The original series had a major resurgence on Netflix recently and became the most-watched acquired show ever on a streaming platform.

Hoffman says fans constantly ask about a return. “You listen to the fans, and that’s all they want,” he said. Still, he remains realistic: “It’s now been six years since [the original Suits] finished, so I would be teasing myself if I said he’s coming back.”

