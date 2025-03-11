Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Biggest Storylines to Follow This Week (March 10–14, 2025)

Days of Our Lives is all set to uncover grave drama. Salem is about to turn upside down relations crumble, realizations open, and a lot more is exposed. The upcoming week will see explosive revelations, emotional confrontations, and unexpected reunions that could reshape the lives of several residents. Here are the major updates to expect this week between March 10 and March 14, 2025.

1) Johnny Uncovers a Dark Truth About EJ

Johnny DiMera has been focused on his adoption plans with Chanel, but his world is about to be turned upside down. As he discusses Arnold Feniger’s crimes with Roman Brady, he is unprepared for what comes next, Roman reveals a shocking accusation against Johnny’s father, EJ DiMera. The revelation that EJ had once assaulted Sami Brady leaves Johnny reeling, forcing him to confront the truth about his father’s past. Struggling with disbelief, Johnny seeks out Kate Roberts for confirmation, only to have his worst fears validated. This discovery could permanently damage Johnny and EJ’s relationship, leaving EJ desperate to salvage his son’s trust.

2) Rafe and Jada’s Relationship Faces a Test

With Rafe Hernandez back in Salem and his memory restored, he is ready to move forward. However, Jada Hunter is keeping a secret, during Rafe’s absence, she got close to Shawn Brady. As Shawn confesses their intimacy to JJ Deveraux, the question arises: will Jada be honest with Rafe?

Although Rafe may understand the complicated situation Jada was in, this revelation could still shake their relationship. As Jada struggles with whether to confess, the couple’s future remains uncertain.

With all these unfolding dramas, Days of Our Lives continues to deliver gripping twists. Stay tuned on Peacock to see how these storylines develop.

3) Holly and Doug Team Up While Tate Faces Family Tension

Holly Jonas finds herself growing closer to Doug Williams III as they form an unlikely alliance. Doug, dealing with guilt over stealing the Horton family heirloom necklace, turns to Holly for support. As he plots a way to return the stolen item, Holly offers to help, strengthening their friendship.

Meanwhile, Tate Black is about to face a major shift in his life. His mother, Theresa Donovan, is released from prison and returns home to a storm of emotions. She learns that Tate is expecting a baby with Sophia Choi, throwing her into distress. Theresa’s reaction leaves Tate feeling uneasy, and her involvement in the baby’s adoption process could complicate things even further.