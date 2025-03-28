Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Kate’s Secret Move Spark Chaos in Salem?
Days Of Our Lives Spoilers, March 28, 2025: Secrets, Fears, and Shocking Confessions Shake Salem.
The drama on Days of Our Lives intensifies as Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) makes a covert move, Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) grapples with a terrifying truth, and Andrew Donovan (Colton Little) delivers unsettling news about John Black (Drake Hogestyn). With secrets unraveling and tensions rising, Friday’s episode promises jaw-dropping revelations.
Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) enlists Andrew’s help in locating John. Although Andrew has been withholding key details from Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), he finally breaks his silence to Steve, revealing a troubling clue. Meanwhile, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) reconnects with Paul, only to receive alarming updates from Andrew about John’s precarious situation.
Back in Salem, Sarah is on edge as she anxiously awaits Stephanie Johnson’s (Abigail Klein) next move. Sarah’s secret is at risk, and she’s relying on Stephanie to back up Xander Kiriakis’ (Paul Telfer) false claim that she’s been sleeping with Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier). However, Sarah is asking too much. Instead of maintaining the deception, Stephanie shocks Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) by revealing the truth about Philip’s forged letter and his scheme to seize half of Titan.
Although Alex won’t be pleased with Stephanie’s dishonesty, he’ll at least be relieved to learn she wasn’t unfaithful. But the real question remains—will Alex expose the truth to Xander? With so much at stake, Sarah and Philip anxiously await Alex’s decision.
Meanwhile, Kate keeps a crucial secret from Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), potentially tied to a plot against EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). After Kate exposed the truth about Johnny DiMera’s (Carson Boatman) unsettling conception, EJ vowed revenge. Now, Kate might be planning a preemptive strike, placing herself on the suspect list for EJ’s impending whodunit.
As Salem braces for another round of betrayals and confrontations, Days of Our Lives delivers an episode packed with suspense, deception, and high-stakes drama. Will Kate’s secret plan backfire? Can Sarah and Philip escape exposure? Don’t miss the twists and turns ahead.