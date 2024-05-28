Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Maggie Sets Ground Rules At The Kiriakis Mansion

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

On Tuesday, May 28, Days of Our Lives brings some big storylines to a close. Nicole and EJ are happy to have their son back, but Eric can't find his criminal wife. Nicole is thrilled to have her son back and doesn't question his return.

EJ is fine with this because he made a deal with Sloan about the boy’s mother but not the father. EJ wants to keep this secret and ensures Sloan is gone, so she can't tell the police.

Rafe searches for the kidnapper and learns from Eric that his wife has disappeared. She has no money to escape, but EJ takes care of that too. This day is full of hellos and goodbyes.

Alex has moved back to the Kiriakis mansion, and Maggie sets rules for living together. Alex must be respectful, even to Konstantin. Maggie will be nice to Alex's friend, Theresa, and so will Bonnie. Bonnie thinks Theresa should get some of Alex's money, just like she did by lying and scheming to marry a rich man.

Meanwhile, Paulina keeps hiring and firing District Attorneys. It’s Melinda’s turn to be used by the mayor, and Stefan hopes she will reopen Gabi's case. Paulina isn’t the only one using her office for personal gain.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Maggie has tea in the Square with Xander, Sarah, and baby Victoria. She sees Sarah's engagement ring and excitedly hugs them. They share that their only plan so far is to honeymoon in Scotland. Maggie gets emotional seeing their love.

Rafe brings a file on Clyde’s black book to John and Steve at Black Patch. He hopes they can get the ISA to decode it. Rafe believes the book’s cover could help free Gabi and find Li’s real killer, who he thinks is Gil.

Ava packs in her room above the Pub. Harris returns from a Memorial Day service in his dress whites. Ava welcomes him passionately, but he stops her, saying they must find Clyde. She thinks Gil killed Li while looking for her and feels guilty about telling Wendy and her family.

Eric tells Nicole that Jude is their son after Sloan’s confession. EJ pretends to be confused. Nicole recalls knowing Jude was hers the moment she held him. Eric looks on with tears. Later, Eric brings Jude’s bag into the living room, and Nicole and EJ coo over the baby. Eric apologizes, but Nicole knows he was a victim too. She wants Sloan arrested. Holly comes home and learns Jude is her brother.

Maggie asks Xander and Sarah to wait to get married until after her wedding to Konstantin. Sarah is confused, but Maggie says she wants to be fully present at their wedding. Maggie also mentions Alex and Theresa moving into the mansion, which annoys Xander.

After Rafe leaves Black Patch, Steve suggests taking the lead on Clyde’s case while John focuses on Konstantin. Steve needs to watch Ava, who is likely after Clyde. John tells Steve about Maggie’s plan to frame Konstantin for embezzlement. Harris changes and tells Ava that his buddies haven't decoded Clyde’s book yet, but he has encrypted images for Clyde to open. They’ll know Clyde’s location once he does.

Rafe yells on the phone about finding Everett. Harris asks Rafe for more leave time but is denied. Harris insists, and Rafe reluctantly agrees. At the mansion, Holly is happy about Jude but sad for Eric. Eric vows that Sloan will pay. Nicole offers for Eric to hold Jude, and he tearfully does. Eric tells Nicole he’ll visit again, wanting her to bond with Jude and Holly with her brother. Outside, Eric holds back tears.

Harris returns to Ava, ready to leave. He gives her a flash drive to send Clyde the files. They wait for Clyde to open them and get an alert that Clyde is in Montana. They prepare to leave but need to make one more stop.

