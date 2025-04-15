Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Kristen Take Down Xander to Save DiMera?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, April 15, bring fiery face-offs and simmering suspicions to the forefront. Kristen DiMera storms in, ready to unleash her fury on Xander Cook, while JJ searches for the truth about Gabi, and Salem’s tangled love lives get even messier.

Kristen DiMera, fresh off an arrest for the attempted murder of her brother EJ, is far from finished causing trouble. After learning that Xander and his brother Philip are planning to let Titan swoop in and take over DiMera during her legal troubles, Kristen makes a beeline for Xander—and she’s not there to talk politely.

Their heated confrontation quickly turns into a verbal brawl, with Kristen making it clear that she’s not the one to be underestimated. Xander may think he has the upper hand with a strategic ultimatum, but Kristen has a few tricks of her own—and she’s ready to play them.

Elsewhere in Salem, JJ Deveraux can’t shake his doubts about Gabi Hernandez. The idea that she might have shot EJ seems unbelievable—but the evidence isn’t looking good. After everything Gabi has endured, including being falsely imprisoned and separated from her daughter Ari, could she really risk it all again?

JJ wants to believe in her innocence, but his instincts tell him to dig deeper. He confronts Gabi with some hard-hitting questions—but will her answers be enough to convince him she’s telling the truth?

Meanwhile, the romantic tension in Salem is heating up. After reconnecting, Sami and Rafe went their separate ways again—but Sami’s presence in town isn’t going unnoticed. Now, Javi is defending Leo in front of Sami, a move that only fuels the fire.

Across town, Jada confides in Stephanie that she’s still holding out hope for another shot with Rafe. But does she realize Sami is back in the picture? And after everything Rafe put her through, should Jada really be chasing a second chance?

With alliances shifting, secrets threatening to explode, and Kristen ready to reclaim control by any means necessary, Salem is heading straight into the storm. Will Kristen outmaneuver Xander and protect her legacy? Can Gabi clear her name before JJ turns on her? And will old flames reignite, or burn everything down?