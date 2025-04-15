'Destroying The Planet': Emily Ratajkowski Slams 'Disgusting' Blue Origin Space Mission with Katy Perry, Gayle King and More

Emily Ratajkowski recently shared her thoughts about the Blue Origin mission. In case you don't know, the mission in question happens to be of Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos. It recently carried an all-female crew to space, and Emily Ratajkowski has now shared her thoughts on the same.

Taking her frustration to her social media, the highly acclaimed fashion icon stated that the space mission that was carried out on the morning of Monday, April 14, was "beyond parody."

Dishing out her views about the all-female, star-studded crew that visited the space, Emily Ratajkowski said, “That you care about Mother Earth, and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?”

In her TikTok selfie-style video, the big name from the fashion industry then asked her followers to look around them and to the world, further questioning how many resources would have gone into sending the female crew to space.

“For what? What was the marketing there?” Emily Ratajkowski stated. Concluding her video, Ratajkowski called the mission “disgusting.”

For those unversed, the Blue Origin space mission is owned by Bezos, whose fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, was one of the crewmates in the space capsule. Other big names in the capsule were pop star Katy Perry, broadcast journalist Gayle King, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen as well and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

This female crew had entered the space for a tentative 10-minute voyage.

It is crucial to know that it isn't just Emily Ratajkowski who has let her angered emotions out about the Blue Origin space mission. Previously, the same mission was called out by Olivia Munn, who stated that the world needs other important things to be taken care of first before sending the star crew up in space.

