Katy Perry Jets Off to Space After Successful Launch of Blue Origin Spacecraft; Know More About the Mission

Katy Perry has ‘Roar ’ed into space! The pop star was part of the all-women crew that went to space through Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space travel business. Besides Perry, the crew included CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King, Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, activist Amanda Nguyen, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

The special rocket launched into space from the company’s West Texas launch facility on Monday, April 14, at 9:30 a.m. E.T. As per Variety, the shuttle has already traveled more than 62 miles into the atmosphere and has passed the Kármán line.

The line is recognized as the international boundary of space. Blue Origin has promised that the passengers will experience “several minutes of weightlessness” and witness life-changing views of the Earth.

The capsule containing the passengers has been suspended by three parachutes and landed several minutes after the rocket. The New Shepard rocket is autonomous and doesn’t require a pilot and crew to operate the engine manually.

Perry took to social media to express her excitement over the mission 1 hour before its launch. The E.T. singer recognized the “historical” moment in the history of space missions as it launched its first-ever all-women crew.

“You never know the amount of love you have inside of you until the day you launch,” she added. Perry also teased a “special reveal” for her fans from zero gravity. Previously, the Dark Horse singer shared pictures of the entire crew dressed in space suits.

She also shared a post on her Instagram, which included a clip of her pre-recorded interview with CBS. “I gotta sing in space,” she said at the time. Perry insisted that the event won’t be about her but the Earth.

“I think from up there, we will think, ‘Oh my God, we have to protect our mother,’” she added.