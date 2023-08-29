Did Cristiano Ronaldo with USD 500 million net worth cheat on Irina Shayk back in the day? Relationship explored

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been seeing Georgina Rodriguez since 2017, previously had a long-term girlfriend, Irina Shayk, from 2010 to 2015. The Russian supermodel began dating Bradley Cooper the following year and was also linked to Kanye West. Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly peacefully split with former girlfriend Irina Shayk eight years ago Despite their efforts to maintain a low profile, the two stars' romance was well publicized. But why did Manchester United's star and the Russian beauty call it quits?

Did Cristiano Ronaldo cheat on Irina Shayk?

Another explanation for Ronaldo and Shayk separation is adultery. The player made news in 2012 when he was suspected of cheating on her. It wasn't the first time he'd been linked to such rumors, but the press lacked sufficient evidence. Nonetheless, Shayk hinted in an interview a few months after the separation that those adultery accusations may have been real.

Shayk told Hello a week after she was seen kissing Bradley Cooper, "My ideal man is faithful, honest, and a gentleman who knows how to respect women. I don't believe in men who put us down or make us unhappy, because that's a boy, not a man.” Oh, the burn. She further mentioned that she once thought Ronaldo was the one.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk break-up?

We can now reveal that it was Irina Shayk who abruptly ended the romance on New Year's Eve at the couple's Madrid home after confronting the 30-year-old Real Madrid striker.

A close friend told Hello Website, "She was shocked and completely devastated that she didn't make this decision lightly. She then immediately left and spent New Year's Eve crying alone in the airport before flying to the Maldives, where she spent her birthday alone." It was a sudden conclusion to one of the most glamorous and seemingly stable celebrity relationships. Shayk had also accepted her role as stepmother to Cristiano Jr., the Portuguese footballer's kid, who was born shortly after the pair first met in 2010.

The friend further continued, "Irina always chose to stand by her man. This time, though, she seemed to have had a significant change of heart. There was no getting around it because the truth was staring her in the face. She realized she couldn't ignore the signs after much thought and consideration. Meanwhile, Shayk instantly unfollowed Ronaldo on Twitter and erased all personal photographs of the pair from her Instagram account after deciding to break up. She instead released photos of herself in the Maldives.

She was obliged to issue a statement in 2015 stating that she had not skipped Ronaldo's mother's 60th birthday celebration. Any unpleasant rumors concerning Irina and Ronaldo's families are absolutely incorrect and had no impact on their break up.

What brought Ronaldo and Irina Shayk together?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk were said to have started dating after meeting on the set of an Armani Exchange advertisement in 2010. The pair was again sighted in May of that year, when Ronaldo accompanied Shayk on a boat vacation before the commencement of the World Cup. They were also said to be engaged after Ronaldo proposed to her on Valentine's Day in 2011.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk have both moved on from their relationship. They are both happy and doing great. Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr FC in 2023 and welcomed twins as well. whereas Irina Shayk was recently linked with Tom Brady.

