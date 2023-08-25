'I have a lot of gay friends': When Rihanna spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo after meeting him and extended support to sexual diversity

Cristiano Ronaldo, everybody loves the Portuguese hottie. It's no surprise, however, that in 2013, when Rihanna shared images of herself with Ronaldo on Twitter and Instagram, many assumed they were hooking up. It's understandable since what lady with a pulse wouldn't want to hook up with him? But sadly, Rihanna shut down those rumors and revealed his sexuality. Meanwhile, since then, Ronaldo has dated multiple women. Currently, he is dating Georgina Rodriguez. The couple has been together for eight long years.

Did Rihanna reveal Cristiano Ronaldo’s sexuality?

After seeing Cristiano Ronaldo at a performance in 2013, pop artist Rihanna oddly alleged that he is homosexual. Ronaldo is known to be a huge fan of the Barbadian singer, and he went to one of her concerts ten years ago. They even met after the show, with the then-Real Madrid superstar subsequently taking to Twitter to post a photo of the two in a good mood.

The photo sparked speculation about a possible romance between Ronaldo and Rihanna, despite the fact that the former was seeing Russian beauty Irina Shayk at the time. As speculation regarding the nature of their connection grew, the pop sensation curiously hinted that the former Manchester United star is gay.

When questioned if the two were romantically friendly, the Argentinian daily La Nacion quoted her saying, "I have many gay friends and I support sexual diversity."

Ronaldo was previously in a relationship with model Irina Shayk. Despite the fact that he has now split up with the model, there has been no evidence that the current Al-Nassr captain is gay.

Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's five-year romance with Irina Shayk allegedly terminated in January 2015. However, in 2016, he met Georgina Rodriguez at a Gucci store in Madrid. Since then, the couple has been in a relationship and has relocated to Saudi Arabia, where the forward presently plays.

Georgina Rodriguez, a model and social influencer, is the biological mother of two of Cristiano Ronaldo's children. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a son in 2010. He then had twins through surrogacy in 2017, not long after he began dating his current girlfriend.

Five months later, Rodriguez gave birth to the couple's first child. In April of last year, they were expecting twins; however, the male kid died after labor while the girl baby survived. Cristiano Ronaldo has a total of five children.

It's worth mentioning that, despite being in a relationship for eight years, Ronaldo and Rodriguez are yet to marry. She recently stated that she feels wedded to the Portuguese legend.

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently gave birth to her second child. She recently welcomed baby No 2 with A$AP Rocky.

