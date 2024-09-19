Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Reflects On Unexpected Pregnancy Symptoms During Second Trimester

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who featured in Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, is learning more about symptoms during the second trimester of her pregnancy as she gets more attuned to her body.

Blanchard, 33, who is in a relationship with Ken Urker, is pregnant for the first time. She told her YouTube followers how she was doing at 22 weeks pregnant on Wednesday, September 19.

Blanchard revealed that she’s able to feel her baby’s kicks almost on a daily basis. She observed the fetal movements during the night and even kept track of her baby’s sleep cycle. She went on to note that her baby has been more active whenever she eats sweet food and said it is an exciting symptom of pregnancy.

On the other hand, Blanchard has also been having some pregnancy symptoms that are quite unexpected. For instance, standing for long hours or sleeping on one side of the body for extended periods made her numb. She said, "My thighs start to get a little tingly and numb and even a burning sensation sometimes." In order to avoid these sensations, she tries to remain active during the day and takes due body breaks whenever necessary.

The expectant mother also shared some of her pregnancy cravings, which include sweets and applesauce. She said her baby would love applesauce because she had no penchant for it before, but now she can't stop eating it. She wouldn't even touch applesauce before, whereas she has to keep two packs in her fridge at all times. She also added oranges to the list.

Blanchard first let the cat out of the bag about her pregnancy in a post on 9th July, only to reveal the sex of her baby in a later post in August. She stated that the pregnancy side effects have been under control so far.

She concluded, saying that it's a relief to know how she's been healthy as a mother, and overall, she's having a good pregnancy. She expressed gratitude for how much better things have been. All is well with both her and the baby and herself.

